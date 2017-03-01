Court denies appeal of Salt Lake City Public Library bomber
An appeals court handed down a decision Friday standing behind the conviction of an Illinois man who placed a pipe bomb in the Salt Lake City Public Library in 2006. Thomas James Zajac, 63, was convicted of the bombing in U.S. District Court in 2010.
