Court denies appeal of Salt Lake City Public Library bomber

13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

An appeals court handed down a decision Friday standing behind the conviction of an Illinois man who placed a pipe bomb in the Salt Lake City Public Library in 2006. Thomas James Zajac, 63, was convicted of the bombing in U.S. District Court in 2010.

