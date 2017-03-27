Concert preview: Tech N9ne bringing fast-paced 'musical overload' to Salt Lake City
Courtesy Rapper and Strange Music indie label co-founder Tech N9ne will perform at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6 as part of his 68-shows-in-74-days "Strictly Strange" Tour. Courtesy Rapper and Strange Music indie label co-founder Tech N9ne will perform at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 6 as part of his 68-shows-in-74-days "Strictly Strange" Tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|3 hr
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|4 hr
|SOROS SUX
|1
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|Marc Sabin
|71
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|nomo
|28,900
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Wed
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 27
|USA-1
|36
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC