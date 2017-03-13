Common Blood Tests Can Help Predict C...

Common Blood Tests Can Help Predict Chronic Disease Risk

13 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

A score based on common blood tests may someday help people gauge their risk of developing a chronic disease like diabetes or dementia within the next three years. The Intermountain Chronic Disease Risk Score was 77 to 78 percent accurate in predicting whether someone would be diagnosed with diabetes, kidney failure, coronary artery disease and dementia, among other illnesses.

