Chemistry demonstrations are a real gas
Alejandro Preciado creates "ghost bubbles" with the help of Amber Bowler, a senior chemistry major at the University of Utah, right, during the American Chemical Society Student Chapter's spring chemistry festival in the Eyring Chemistry Building on the U. campus in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The bubbles were made out of dry ice, water, dish soap and corn syrup.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|John
|34
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mar 23
|sm layton
|17
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 23
|Sarah Rodriguez
|26
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
