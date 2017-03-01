Charges: Salt Lake man used 26 aliases to get drugs from doctors
A Salt Lake man used 26 aliases to illegally obtain 68 controlled substances from medical facilities across Utah over a nine-month period, prosecutors allege. Mirzet Bajrovic, 26, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with five counts of theft of services.
