Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger
Democratic challenger Dr. Kathryn Allen speaks during an interview at a clinic Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah is considered pretty untouchable in his mostly Republican district, but Allen has raised nearly $500,000 in just a few weeks by tapping into growing anger over Chaffetz' recent comments suggesting people should invest in health care rather than iPhones.
