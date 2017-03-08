Broadway at the Eccles announces 2017...

Broadway at the Eccles announces 2017-18 season, including 'Hamilton,' 'Phantom'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Broadway at the Eccles announced the lineup for its 2017-18 season at a Wednesday evening event broadcast live on Ch. 5 from the Eccles Theater with KSL's Carole Mikita.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 13 hr MamaFish 30
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Tue BigB 24
last post wins! (Jul '11) Mon Maverick 808 375
Why are Bengalis so rude? Mar 6 Keith 1
HGTV Episode Mar 5 Myrkle 1
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Mar 3 Sasha 39
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 2 Beth 56
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC