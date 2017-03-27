Boy flown to hospital after getting shocked, burned in high school shop class
A 17-year-old St. George boy was airlifted to University Hospital in Salt Lake City after being shocked and burned by equipment he was using in an industrial shop class, police said. ST. GEORGE - A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to University Hospital in Salt Lake City after being shocked and burned by equipment he was using in an industrial shop class, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|No Surprise
|28,899
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mon
|USA-1
|36
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mar 23
|sm layton
|17
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 23
|Sarah Rodriguez
|26
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC