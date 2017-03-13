Biskupski, homeless supporters gather...

Biskupski, homeless supporters gather for opening of new affordable housing project

Advocates for the homeless and low-income residents marked the opening of a new affordable housing project Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City. Mayor Jackie Biskupski surrounded herself with the collaborators of Salt Lake City's 9th East Lofts at Bennion Plaza as she cut the ribbon and opened the doors to 68 new apartments.

