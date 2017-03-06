Bill would give state, Salt Lake County leaders power to choose homeless shelter site
Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, speaks at the Volunteers of America Youth Resource Center in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Because homelessness is a top priority this session for House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, bill sponsor Gibson said three days is "more than enough time" to pass HB441 through the Senate for Gov. Gary Herbert's consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Maverick 808
|375
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|8 hr
|tanyarae
|28
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|Mon
|Keith
|1
|HGTV Episode
|Sun
|Myrkle
|1
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Sasha
|39
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC