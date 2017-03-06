Bill would give state, Salt Lake County leaders power to choose homeless shelter site

Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, speaks at the Volunteers of America Youth Resource Center in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Because homelessness is a top priority this session for House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, bill sponsor Gibson said three days is "more than enough time" to pass HB441 through the Senate for Gov. Gary Herbert's consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.