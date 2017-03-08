Bill providing $350,000 to develop st...

Bill providing $350,000 to develop study materials on federalism fails in Senate

Representative Ken Ivory speaks to members of the House of Representatives as they debate on a resolution to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument during floor time at the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A bill that would have given the state Commission on Federalism $350,000 to develop study materials available to the public failed to pass Wednesday in the Senate.

