Ban on gas chambers for animal euthanasia likely won't advance this year

Melinda Thornton and her service dog Glacier speak in favor of SB56, which would ban animal shelters from using gas chambers to euthanize companion animals and wildlife, during a hearing by Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisons Standing Committee at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A proposal to prevent animal shelters from using gas chambers for euthanasia likely won't get a vote in Utah House before the 2017 Legislature ends at midnight Thursday.

