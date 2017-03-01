Ban on gas chambers for animal euthanasia likely won't advance this year
Melinda Thornton and her service dog Glacier speak in favor of SB56, which would ban animal shelters from using gas chambers to euthanize companion animals and wildlife, during a hearing by Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisons Standing Committee at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A proposal to prevent animal shelters from using gas chambers for euthanasia likely won't get a vote in Utah House before the 2017 Legislature ends at midnight Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|3 hr
|Keith
|1
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|Maverick 808
|373
|HGTV Episode
|16 hr
|Myrkle
|1
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Sasha
|39
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|Mar 1
|Ann Jackson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC