Ban on gas chambers for animal euthan...

Ban on gas chambers for animal euthanasia likely won't advance this year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Melinda Thornton and her service dog Glacier speak in favor of SB56, which would ban animal shelters from using gas chambers to euthanize companion animals and wildlife, during a hearing by Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisons Standing Committee at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - A proposal to prevent animal shelters from using gas chambers for euthanasia likely won't get a vote in Utah House before the 2017 Legislature ends at midnight Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Bengalis so rude? 3 hr Keith 1
last post wins! (Jul '11) 6 hr Maverick 808 373
HGTV Episode 16 hr Myrkle 1
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Fri Sasha 39
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 2 Beth 56
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Mar 2 Veronica 7
News Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant... Mar 1 Ann Jackson 2
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC