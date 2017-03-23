Auction of vacant Utah Twinkie factory draws curious bakers
OGDEN, Utah a This week's auction of equipment and machinery that used to pump out Twinkies and Wonder Bread at a well-known Hostess factory in Ogden that closed in 2012 triggered nostalgia from former workers. Machinery inside the old Ogden factory was auctioned off Wednesday, leaving many former workers to remember their time making sugary snacks for sale around the western U.S, The Standard-Examiner reported .
