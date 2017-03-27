An Epic pairing of cuisine and beer makes for a standout Black Sheep in Salt Lake City
The Salt Lake Tribune) Traditional Navajo frybread with lavender is made by Alberta Mason, 76, mother of Black Sheep Sugar House owner, Bleu Adams. Black Sheep at Epic Brewing in Salt Lake City dishes up creative and flavorful American Indian and Southwestern cuisine alongside Epic Brewing beers at this trendy, new Sugar House location once home to The Annex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|2 hr
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|6 hr
|Dan
|19
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|No Surprise
|28,899
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 27
|USA-1
|36
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 23
|Sarah Rodriguez
|26
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 21
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC