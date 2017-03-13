American West Symphony enters the picture at Kol Ami

The American West Symphony will perform Verdi's Overture to "La Forza del Destino"; "Amazing Grace: For Jazz Bassoon and Strings," featuring Robert Bedont on bassoon and Justin Morgan on bass; and Ravel's orchestration of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition." Joel Rosenberg will conduct the performance at Congregation Kol Ami Sunday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

