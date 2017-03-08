(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune)...

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Senator Mike Lee speaks at ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Senator Mike Lee speaks at A Newsmaker Breakfast,A a monthly event highlighting current issues impacting the State of Utah in Salt Lake City Wednesday November 9. The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Senator Mike Lee speaks at A Newsmaker Breakfast,A a monthly event highlighting current issues impacting the State of Utah in Salt Lake City Wednesday November 9. Utah Republican says the plan is too similar to Obama's law, may part ways with Trump and Hatch and join the Democrats in voting against it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 42 min sereena_c 29
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Tue BigB 24
last post wins! (Jul '11) Mon Maverick 808 375
Why are Bengalis so rude? Mar 6 Keith 1
HGTV Episode Mar 5 Myrkle 1
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Mar 3 Sasha 39
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 2 Beth 56
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC