Accused Teen Shooter Says He Was Annoyed by Victim's Snapchats

Last month 14-year-old Deserae Turner was found shot in the back of the head - but still alive, thankfully - in a dry canal close to Smithfield, Utah's Sky View High School. The original details were disturbing enough: According to a local CBS affiliate, police said two 16-year-old boys Deserae considered her friends attacked her and left her for dead, stealing an iPod, a cell phone, and about $55 - motivated, as one of them admitted to police, by "greed."

