Accused Teen Shooter Says He Was Annoyed by Victim's Snapchats
Last month 14-year-old Deserae Turner was found shot in the back of the head - but still alive, thankfully - in a dry canal close to Smithfield, Utah's Sky View High School. The original details were disturbing enough: According to a local CBS affiliate, police said two 16-year-old boys Deserae considered her friends attacked her and left her for dead, stealing an iPod, a cell phone, and about $55 - motivated, as one of them admitted to police, by "greed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|10 hr
|Slyn
|16
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Dooger
|21
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 17
|Paula Q
|25
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|51
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC