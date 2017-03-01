Access to firearms a concern in domes...

Access to firearms a concern in domestic violence cases

15 hrs ago

House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, stressed the importance of his work with activists on both sides of gun rights issues as he presented a bill to bar people with domestic violence convictions or protective orders against them from possessing firearms. King's bill received unanimous support from the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing Wednesday.

