3 men arrested after high-speed chase starts in West Valley City and ends on I-215

Three men have been arrested after a car chase that started in West Valley and went through Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and ended on I-215. Lt. Steve Burke, a spokesman for West Valley police, said that a West Valley officer was patrolling at 3:29 a.m. Saturday and "saw three males standing around a car and it appeared that they were trying to steal a car."

