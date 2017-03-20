20 to 30 homes evacuated over SLC gas leak
Questar workers smelled natural gas near the intersection of 800 East and Roosevelt Avenue about 3 p.m., said company spokesman Darren Shepherd. The utility company shut off gas to 20 to 30 homes in the area and evacuated residents, Shepherd said.
