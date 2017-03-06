1st Filipino-American bishop ordained in US to serve in Utah
" The first Filipino-American bishop ordained in the United States is set to be installed as the leader of Salt Lake City's Catholic diocese on Tuesday, ending the city's longest period without a bishop. Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis will replace John C. Wester, who was appointed archbishop in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2015, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Maverick 808
|375
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|4 hr
|tanyarae
|28
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|23 hr
|Keith
|1
|HGTV Episode
|Sun
|Myrkle
|1
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Sasha
|39
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC