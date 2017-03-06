1st Filipino-American bishop ordained...

1st Filipino-American bishop ordained in US to serve in Utah

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The first Filipino-American bishop ordained in the United States is set to be installed as the leader of Salt Lake City's Catholic diocese on Tuesday, ending the city's longest period without a bishop. Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis will replace John C. Wester, who was appointed archbishop in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2015, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

