Woman involved in fatal head-on crash delivers healthy daughter; police name 2 students killed
An expectant mother involved in a head-on crash that killed two West High School students and critically injured a third delivered a healthy daughter through an emergency cesarean section. "She is doing as well as we could hope, given all the situation," Todd Stevenson, father of Amy Stevenson Wilson, said Friday.
