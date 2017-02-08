Woman dies in auto-pedestrian accident

Woman dies in auto-pedestrian accident

The woman was crossing the street at 600 North and 800 West in a crosswalk when an eastbound car hit her around 6:45 a.m., according to Lt. Mike Ross of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

