With travel ban blocked, refugee meets daughter for 1st time
Abdisellam Hassen Ahmed, a Somali refugee who had been stuck in limbo after President Donald Trump temporarily banned refugee entries, kisses his wife Nimo Hashi, after arriving at Salt Lake International Airport, Friday, Feb. 1... . Abdisellam Hassen Ahmed, a Somali refugee who had been stuck in limbo after President Donald Trump temporarily banned refugee entries, walks with his wife Nimo Hashi, and his 2-year-old daughter, Taslim, after arriving at Salt L... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|3 hr
|Maria1987
|9
|Utah sucks
|15 hr
|Bull Durham
|20
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Thu
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|16
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Teressa
|19
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC