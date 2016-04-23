Utah's Orrin Hatch passes US Senate longevity milestone
This April 23, 2016, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks during the Utah Republican Party 2016 convention, in Salt Lake City. After 40 years, one month and six days, Utah's Orrin Hatch has been honored as the longest-serving senator in U.S. history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|18 hr
|Maria1987
|9
|Utah sucks
|Fri
|Bull Durham
|20
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Thu
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|16
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Teressa
|19
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC