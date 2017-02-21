Utah town struggles after teens charg...

Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl's shooting

Read more: Daily Times

Residents of a small town in northern Utah struggled to comprehend Wednesday why two teenage boys plotted to rob and kill a 14-year-old girl before shooting her in the head and leaving her critically wounded in a ditch, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old suspects do not have any serious criminal history, and both had no known problems at Smithfield's only high school, court and school officials say.

