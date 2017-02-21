Utah students organize public hearing...

Utah students organize public hearing on climate change

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Hundreds of Utah residents crowded a Capitol meeting room Thursday to support an informal public hearing for a resolution recognizing a consensus on climate change. Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, agreed to host the members of the public after his resolution to "expresses commitment to create and support solutions and studies to address the causes and effects of climate change" was blocked by the Senate Environmental Resources Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) 21 hr They Did Phart 19
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Sat Lynette 17
News Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 1
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Feb 24 Quality Web Content 1
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Feb 23 sm layton 15
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Feb 22 Carmen 22
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Feb 22 Mayra 6
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at February 26 at 10:41PM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC