Utah students organize public hearing on climate change
Hundreds of Utah residents crowded a Capitol meeting room Thursday to support an informal public hearing for a resolution recognizing a consensus on climate change. Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, agreed to host the members of the public after his resolution to "expresses commitment to create and support solutions and studies to address the causes and effects of climate change" was blocked by the Senate Environmental Resources Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
