Utah Rep. Mia Love pushes for over-the-counter birth control
Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, speaks to the Utah Senate, at the Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Love says that though she's opposed to abortion, she's running a proposal to make it easier to get birth control pills by allowing women to get it over-the-counter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|2 hr
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|Carmen
|22
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Wed
|Mayra
|6
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Now Is The Time
|15
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 21
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 21
|Donna
|2
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Feb 20
|Marie L
|10
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC