Utah power players: Legislators to watch in 2017
As Utah lawmakers grind through a record number of bills this year, they're being steered by a Senate president known for his calm and analytical accountant's temperament and a House speaker who used to be a boxer and is now scrapping it up on issues like homelessness. This is Greg Hughes' third session as the speaker of Utah's House of Representatives, a tenure marked by his marshalling of House Republicans as they resisted Gov. Gary Herbert's push to expand Medicaid.
