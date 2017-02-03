Utah power players: Legislators to wa...

Utah power players: Legislators to watch in 2017

As Utah lawmakers grind through a record number of bills this year, they're being steered by a Senate president known for his calm and analytical accountant's temperament and a House speaker who used to be a boxer and is now scrapping it up on issues like homelessness. This is Greg Hughes' third session as the speaker of Utah's House of Representatives, a tenure marked by his marshalling of House Republicans as they resisted Gov. Gary Herbert's push to expand Medicaid.

