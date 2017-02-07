Utah man who claimed to operate 'legal Ponzi' scheme sent to prison
The Salt Lake Tribune) Admitted fraudster Dee Randall, a Kaysville insurance agent, appears at the Matheson Courthouse, alongside his attorney's Lacey Singleton and Wojciech Nitecki for sentencing by 3rd District Judge Mark Kouris on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Randall pleaded guilty in July of last year to five charges related to his operation of a Ponzi scheme that took in more than $72 million from about 700 people.
