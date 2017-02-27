Utah lawmakers seek to purchase Bears Ears land, take over management from feds

The Salt Lake Tribune) Gavin Noyes, left, Executive Director of the Utah Dine Bikeyah Native Planning Institute speaks in opposition HC024, sponsored by Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, at right, during the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Standing Committee at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. HC024 encourages state acquisition of the Bears Ears National Monument.

