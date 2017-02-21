Utah House Committee Approves Bill To...

Utah House Committee Approves Bill To Require HIV/AIDS Disclosure Before Sex

A Utah bill that would make it a criminal offense for a person not to disclose their HIV/AIDS status before engaging in any sexual activity has cleared a House committee. According to Salt Lake City's FOX 13, the bill, written by Republican Representative Justin Fawson, cleared the panel Friday morning with a 9-2 vote despite objections from the committee's two ranking Democrats.

