Utah forecast: Winter storm grasps state north to south
From northern Utah's Wasatch and Uintas, into the central mountains, western desert and southern redrock and canyons, winter weather ruled as the new work week began. The National Weather Service slapped a Winter Storm Warning through 4 a.m. Tuesday over an area stretching from just east of Salt Lake City and Park City south to Provo, Nephi, Price, Manti, Delta and Richfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u...
|24 min
|Youling
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|12 hr
|commenters
|1
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|13 hr
|Jennifer
|14
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|Chalrae
|14
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|Colleen
|53
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|23 hr
|Ohymon
|20
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 25
|Lynette
|17
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC