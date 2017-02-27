Utah bill loosens who sees booze pour...

Utah bill loosens who sees booze poured but keeps barriers

In heavily Mormon Utah, a lawmaker introduced a proposal Monday allowing restaurants to stop using walls or backrooms known as "Zion Curtains" that block customers from seeing alcoholic drinks being made. Supporters say the longtime requirement helps curb underage drinking by hiding the glamour of bartending.

