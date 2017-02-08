Utah basketball: Krystkowiak pleased ...

Utah basketball: Krystkowiak pleased with support from senators...

7 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak expressed appreciation that Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said Utah lawmakers should apologize for the recent audit of the University of Utah Athletics Department. It came in the wake of a review of findings to the state's Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

