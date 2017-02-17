UPD officer Jon Richey remembered as'...

UPD officer Jon Richey remembered as''selfless hero,' devoted friend, father, spouse

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Friends, fellow officers and family who eulogized Unified police officer Jon Richey on Saturday described him as a "selfless hero," "mentor," and a beloved father, brother, friend and spouse. Richey, 52, died at his home on Feb. 11, but the cause of his death remains under investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 7 hr ReneeH 19
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 10 hr Wytol 12
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 12 hr Baloney 2
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... 16 hr Eren 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Sat Pat 52
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Sat Roger 23
Does anyone here keep fish? Fri utahfishkeepers 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC