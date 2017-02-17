UPD officer Jon Richey remembered as''selfless hero,' devoted friend, father, spouse
Friends, fellow officers and family who eulogized Unified police officer Jon Richey on Saturday described him as a "selfless hero," "mentor," and a beloved father, brother, friend and spouse. Richey, 52, died at his home on Feb. 11, but the cause of his death remains under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|7 hr
|ReneeH
|19
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|10 hr
|Wytol
|12
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|12 hr
|Baloney
|2
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|16 hr
|Eren
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Pat
|52
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Roger
|23
|Does anyone here keep fish?
|Fri
|utahfishkeepers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC