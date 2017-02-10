UDOT to close portion of I-215 for a week to fix sinkhole
Commuters who take I-215 along the east bench into Salt Lake City or to get to the University of Utah should plan on taking an alternate route this week. The Utah Department of Transportation says a sinkhole created by a corroded metal drainage pipe under the median at 3500 South needs to be replaced.
