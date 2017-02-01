Tribune Editorial: Police videos should be made public ASAP

Jacob Jensen, a Utah Against Police Brutality member, center, leads a group of people as they chant outside the mayor's office at the City and County Building in Salt Lake City Monday January 30, 2017. Some members of Utah Against Police Brutality have met with SLCPD every two weeks for almost a year and were at the mayor's office in hopes of gaining access to a draft of new policy regarding the release of body cam footage from the SLCPD.

