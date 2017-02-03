The real Salt Lake housewives of Pioneer Theatre's 'Women in Jeopardy!'
The Salt Lake Tribune) From left, Rosalyn Coleman plays "Jo', Anne Tolpegin plays "Mary" and Elizabeth Meadows Rouse plays "Liz" in Pioneer Theatre Company's upcoming premiere of "Women in Jeopardy!" - a comedy set in Utah about what happens to the friendship of divorced women when they think their friend has fallen in love with a serial killer. The Salt Lake Tribune) From left, Rosalyn Coleman plays "Jo', Anne Tolpegin plays "Mary" and Elizabeth Meadows Rouse plays "Liz" in Pioneer Theatre Company's upcoming premiere of "Women in Jeopardy!" - a comedy set in Utah about what happens to the friendship of divorced women when they think their friend has fallen in love with a serial killer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|20 hr
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|20 hr
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|20 hr
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Thu
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC