The Latest: Outdoor trade show looks to move from Utah

Organizers of a lucrative outdoor trade show that's been held twice yearly in Utah for two decades say they will continue looking for a new home after hearing "more of the same" on public lands from Gov. Gary Herbert during a conference call. The Outdoor Industry Association said in a news release that the Thursday call made clear that Herbert's stance on public lands doesn't match where the industry stands on the issue.

