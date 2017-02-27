The growth of Airbnb and why it now h...

The growth of Airbnb and why it now helps Utah

12 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

While it remains a minority in Utah's lodging industry, Airbnb and other home-sharing apps are growing in Utah as tourists opt for alternatives to hotels. Roughly 246,000 people spent about $35.6 million using Airbnb - which allows homeowners to rent out their homes to others - in Utah, the company estimated.

