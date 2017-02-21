Swallow prosecutors rest their case, drop three charges

FBI special agent Jon Isakson collects his papers after testifying at former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's trial at Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. A photograph is displayed of Tim Lawson, a friend to both former Utah Attorneys General Mark Shurtleff and John Swallow, Shurtleff and Swallow golfing in Pelican Hill Golf Club in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.