Suspect in Rose Park teen's shooting death arrested
A suspect in the shooting death of a Rose Park teen last summer was arrested early Friday morning in Salt Lake City. Martin Antonio Cruz, a 22-year-old Mexican national, was booked at about 3:30 a.m. into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder for the July 5 death of 16-year-old Paris Gustin.
