(Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo) House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City.
Utah lawmakers have long sought creative ways around Supreme Court decisions to fight abortions. But budget-writers were told Thursday they could prevent about 700 abortions a year by better funding family planning services for the poor.
