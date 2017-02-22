SONDER to Bring Immersive Dance-Party...

SONDER to Bring Immersive Dance-Party Theatre to Salt Lake City This Spring

Inside the historic Eagles Hall, what used to be The Bay nightclub on the corner of 400 South and West Temple, Sackerson is hard at work with a team of designers and dancers transforming the building into an immersive, dance-party theatre experience opening March 17, 2017 and running thru April. The Salt Lake City-based SONDER is the creation of choreographer Graham Brown .

