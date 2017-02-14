Sending refugees a little love for Va...

Sending refugees a little love for Valentine's Day

Reagan Florence, left, holds her daughter, Monroe, as she and her husband, Jon, drop off valentines and donated hygiene products for refugees at the International Rescue Committee in Salt Lake City on Monday, as intern Brittani Jay, back center, looks on. The donations were provided by Canyon View School in Ogden, Springville Junior High, the Utah Chapter of the U.S. National Committee for U.N. Women, and friends and family of the Florences from across Utah, Arizona and Minnesota.

