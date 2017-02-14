Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & F...

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary, P.C., Opens Salt Lake City Office

Scopelitis partner and international transportation attorney Nathaniel Saylor will launch the Firm's Utah presence. With his wide-ranging experience in transportation and logistics legal issues, Saylor is well-positioned to anchor the Firm's Utah presence and assist transportation and logistics companies across all modes.

