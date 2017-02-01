Salt Lake man suspected in robberies ...

Salt Lake man suspected in robberies faces federal charges

Read more: Deseret News

A Salt Lake man charged in state court in connection with a violent robbery now faces federal charges under the Hobbs Act for his alleged involvement in a series of aggravated robberies in December in Salt Lake City. Said Ahmad Hirsi, 19, was indicted in U.S. District Court late Wednesday on four counts of robbery under the Hobbs Act, as well as firearms violations.

