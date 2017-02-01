Salt Lake County program helps families prevent lead poisoning
Salt Lake mother Ashley Pacheco said she was "terrified" when she realized the entire exterior of her 1906 home tested positive for lead-based paint. Chipping and flaking paint "everywhere," she said - the porch, the walls, the window sills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping spread the word.
|16 hr
|Helping hand
|1
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Felisha
|16
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Steve
|28,901
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Pete
|37
|Orrin hatch
|Wed
|Carmen
|6
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Stop the crimes
|Tue
|Stop the crime
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC