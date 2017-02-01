Salt Lake City's Catholic Diocese 'dismayed, alarmed' by Trump's orders
The Salt Lake Tribune) Bishop John C Wester, left, speaks with Monsignor J. Terrence Fitzgerald, center, and Colin F. Bircumshaw, during a press conference where Bishop Wester discussed his recent appointment to New Mexico after serving in Utah since 2007. The Salt Lake Tribune) Bishop John C Wester, left, speaks with Monsignor J. Terrence Fitzgerald, center, and Colin F. Bircumshaw, during a press conference where Bishop Wester discussed his recent appointment to New Mexico after serving in Utah since 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Felisha
|16
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|Steve
|28,901
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|15 hr
|Pete
|37
|Orrin hatch
|15 hr
|Carmen
|6
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Stop the crimes
|Tue
|Stop the crime
|1
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Tophlilas
|108
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC