Salt Lake City's Catholic Diocese 'dismayed, alarmed' by Trump's orders

The Salt Lake Tribune) Bishop John C Wester, left, speaks with Monsignor J. Terrence Fitzgerald, center, and Colin F. Bircumshaw, during a press conference where Bishop Wester discussed his recent appointment to New Mexico after serving in Utah since 2007. The Salt Lake Tribune) Bishop John C Wester, left, speaks with Monsignor J. Terrence Fitzgerald, center, and Colin F. Bircumshaw, during a press conference where Bishop Wester discussed his recent appointment to New Mexico after serving in Utah since 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.